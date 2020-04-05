



“Like many people, I have been thinking about ways in which I can be of service to others during this period of adjustment,” states singer/songwriter/producer Azam Ali. As such, she has created a GoFundMe campaign – “UPLIFT” to raise funds for artists and musicians financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic who may not be eligible for government assistance. As well, she has released a meditative nine-minute track, “All That Is Left Is Sky,” as a free download for those who cannot afford it, with a request for donations from those who can, with all funds raised from the song also going directly to artists. As of the publication of this article, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $2,000 of a $10,000 goal in its first three days, with each artist benefiting from the fundraiser to be named publicly for transparency.







Of “All That Is Left Is Sky,” Ali explains that the track is a ceremonial piece inspired by the “psychic transformation” we as a people are experiencing through the current crisis. ” I am certain I am not alone in my experience that everything, even the sky, seems different these days,” she says, drawing upon her love of nature and her appreciation for the “eternal dance of creation” to for this track – a tribute to the Earth and its people.







Azam Ali released her critically acclaimed Phantoms album on September 13 via Terrestrial Lane Productions, subsequently serving as the support act for the reformed Bauhaus on the December 1 date at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. She has collaborated with artists including Serj Tankian, Peter Murphy, and The Crystal Method, and contributed to film, television, and video game soundtracks including Thor: The Dark World, The Matrix: Revolutions, 300, Fight Club, Dawn of the Dead, Uncharted 3, and Call of Duty. Ali is also a member of the group Niyaz, renowned for blending traditional Middle Eastern modes with Western and European styles of electronic and rock music.

