



Iranian artist Azam Ali, having recently released her Phantoms album, has been invited to be the opening act for iconic goth/rock and post-punk band Bauhaus on the upcoming December 1 performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. “In my wildest dreams, I did not envision a Bauhaus show in the future<--more-->, much less that I would be invited to open for them,” Ali states, going on to say that she feels blessed and honored to be part of what she says “will be nothing less than a sacred event for those who attend.”

The original Bauhaus lineup of Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins announced in September that they would be reforming for three nights in Los Angeles on November 3 and 4 and December 1, marking the first time the quartet would perform together since the 2008 release of the band’s fifth and final album, Go Away White. Tickets for all three nights are available via Ticketmaster, VividSeats, and LiveNation. These shows follow the 40 Years of Bauhaus Ruby Celebration Tour conducted by Peter Murphy and David J. in 2018 and 2019, during which the pair performed the band’s 1980 In the Flat Field debut in its entirety; Murphy will also be showcasing a set of Bauhaus hits on the second of four nights in New York City’s (Le) Poisson Rouge, these shows completing his residency at the venue after recovering from a heart attack in August, which necessitated the rescheduling of those four nights.

Azam Ali’s critically acclaimed Phantoms was released on September 13 via Terresetrial Lane Productions. Exploring themes of spiritual humanism, the album presented Ali’s first album sung entirely in English, composed, recorded and produced entirely by her with mixing by Grammy nominated engineer Michael Patterson. Saying that she was “deeply touched” by the personal invitation to open for Bauhaus, she concludes, “There are certain defining experiences in one’s artistic career that make you realize you’ve been working up to that moment since your first steps,” promising that the night of December 1 will be “a transcendental experience.” Tickets for December 1 can be puchased via LiveNation.

