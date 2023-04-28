



From her highly acclaimed 2022 album comes the new music video from electro-pop and industrial artist Ayria; originally released as a single in November of 2020, “Battle Cry” presents what Jennifer Parkin calls “an anthem of rebirth and growth.” Filmed over the course of a single day in Toronto and directed by Josh Borg, the video presents a neon-lit visual representation of themes of reclaiming control of one’s life. As the first new music video from Ayria since 2005’s “My Device,” Parkin expresses the joy of its creation, the ability to express the intensity of the lyrics in hopes of establishing a personal connection with her audience, and the desire to do more videos.







“Battle Cry” was the introductory single to Ayria’s This Is My Battle Cry, with the album released via Artoffact Records on August 5, 2022. The album is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





Ayria

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)