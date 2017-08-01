Aversion Theory to release second single from upcoming album





Aversion Theory – the industrial/rock project of former Death Maschine and Suture Seven member Jamie Robb Gibson – will be releasing “The End Is Near,” the second single from the band’s upcoming album, Welcome to Your Life, on August 7; a corresponding music video will also be unveiled on the same date. The song takes a stab at Donald Trump, with Gibson describing the track as “just some bits and pieces of Trump’s faults, because you could fill up an entire album if you took all of them into account… maybe a double album!” “The End Is Near” follows the July 7 release of “Lose Your Mind,” the first single from the new album; while no actual date has been announced for the album, Welcome to Your Life is slated for release later this year via Halo Askew Entertainment.

Aversion Theory

Halo Askew Entertainment

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)