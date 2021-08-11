



Having made its premiere on Side-Line on August 10, goth/industrial act Autumn Stay has unveiled a new music video for the song “Closer to the Edge.” Directed, filmed, and edited by Erik Gustafson, “Closer to the Edge” marks the band’s first official music video since 2017’s cover of “Santa Baby,” the new song lyrically addressing the darker aspects of being an artist and the lengths many go through, often to the point of madness. Shot in an old church with dramatic lighting and frenetic editing, Gustafson states his intention to capture the “dark beauty” of the song, calling the experience “an absolute blast.”







Formed in 2011 and based in Austin, TX, Autumn Stay released the debut album The Equinox in 2012, followed in 2015 by the Sheep EP; the band would go on to share the stage with the likes of John 5, Drowning Pool, Oh Sleeper, and Heaven Below, as well as appearing at numerous festivals, garenering much acclaim from DJs and various music publications. “Clsoer to the Edge” marks the first taste of Autumn Stay’s collaboration with Assembly Line Studios producer Kevin “131” Gutierrez, who has worked with Sorry of Seven, Ghoti Hook, Nikki Lerner, The Echoing Green, Garden of Shadows, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)