Autumn returns after 18 years with new single, announces new album





After an absence of 18 years, Minneapolis goth/rock band Autumn has returned with a new EP, titled The Fall. The trio’s first release since the 1999 sophomore album Return to the Breath, the three track EP presents a more refined version of the band’s ambient and expansive sound, one again produced by the renowned William Faith and mastered by Chad Blinman, both returning in their respective roles from Autumn’s 1996 debut The Hating Tree. Bassist Jeff Leyda explains that The Fall “is about transition, both for the band’s sound as well as our personal lives; love, loss, hope,” further stating that “our voices seem a little more confident this time around.” Driven by Leyda’s smooth and serpentine bass lines, the ethereal and resonant guitars of Neil McKay, and the emotive and soaring voice of Julie Plante, The Fall includes two new songs and a remix of the title track by Faith, with plans to release a music video for “The Fall” and a new full-length album, titled Chandelier, scheduled for release on February 14, 2018. The Fall will be released on November 24 via newly formed Chicago label Sett Records; the EP will be available on Bandcamp, and regular online stores and streaming platforms. Autumn is also planning to tour in the U.S.A. and abroad in the coming year.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)