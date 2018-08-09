Author & Punisher to release sixth album via Relapse Records, announces live dates





Author & Punisher, the visionary industrial/metal project of Tristan Shone, has announced the release of his sixth full-length record, Beastland. Marking the artist’s first album on Relapse Records, Beastland follows up on the artist’s independently released 2017 EP Pressure Mine, and the critically acclaimed Melk en Honing album released in 2015 via Housecore Records. Behind the scenes, Shone recorded and engineered the album with assistance from Jason Begin (of experimental breakcore act Vytear) and John Cota (of hardcore band Death Eyes), with co-production by Braden Diotte (of underground rock bands Tarantula Hawk and Pinback and noise ensemble EXO//ENDO), and striking artwork by Finnish photographer Juha Arvid Helminen. Beastland will be released on October 5 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Relapse Records website; the second track “Nihil Strength” available to preview via the Author & Punisher Bandcamp, while a music video directed by Augie Arredondo and with art direction by Marilia Maschion is now available to view on YouTube.











In addition, Author & Punisher has announced a series of performances, including all three ColdWaves events in N.Y.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles; a full listing of live dates can be found on the artist’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)