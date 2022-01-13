



With the announcement of the new album from cybernetic doom/metal act Author & Punisher came the “Drone Carrying Dead” single, offering the first taste of what the forthcoming Krüller album has to offer. Now, we are treated to the second single, “Maiden Star,” which acording to Author & Punisher’s Tristan Shone stands as “my personal favorite from the balance of the heavy and the melodic,” the song’s themes presenting a “personal and painful” extension of the previous single – continuing from the dystopian survivalism of “Drone Carrying Dead,” Shone explains that “Maiden Star” focuses more on “the vital interpersonal conflicts and triumphs that exist in times of war and peace,” while the video is a much simpler affair than its predecessor, featuring a slow upward pan of artwork by Zlatko Mitev.







Krüller is due to be released on February 11 via Relapse Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats; the 2-LP vinyl will appear in a black ice with splatter variant limited to 500 copies (with 14 remaining at the time of this article), and a hot pink and halloween orange variant. The album also features Author & Punisher’s cover of Portishead’s “Glory Box.”

Author & Punisher has also announced European tour dates for 2022, with a first round taking place throughout February, and a second round from October 6 to November 10 with support from Perturbator and HEALTH. Additionally, two U.S. dates have been announced for March 6 and 10 in Los Angeles and Oakland, respectively. A full listing of live and tour dates can be found on the Author & Punisher website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)