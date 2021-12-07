



Author & Punisher has announced the release of a new album, titled Krüller, offering today the first taste of what the cybernetic doom/metal act has in store in the form of “Drone Carrying Dead.” With the video created by Monte Legaspi from artwork by Zlatko Mitev, the song was thematically inspired by the Parable series by Octavia E. Butler, with Author & Punisher’s Tristan Shone explaining it to be “about escape and survival, as the events that were unfolding in 2020 were prophesied by the books I was reading throughout the year.” The first song he’d written for Krüller, “Drone Carrying Dead” began its gestation upon Shone’s return from the touring cycle for his 2018 Beastland album, stating that its simplicity “was ripe for the addition of melodic guitars, as well as synthesizer programming from myself and co-producer Jason Begin (Vytear).” As well, the song demonstrates the more melodic aspects of Author & Punisher’s sound, which had always been present and bathed in effects like reverb and distortion; seeking to refine his sound and achieve a greater clarity, Shone elaborates, “I like contrast and wanted the vocals to be immediately noticeable. There’s something about mixing punishing drones and rumble with a mellow thing on top that I really like on Krüller.”







With Krüller seeing the artist upgrading his arsenal of self-designed “drone machines,” which have been integral not only to Author & Punisher’s sound but also the live presentation, Shone is also launching his own audio gear company, appropriately called Drone Machines. Just as he has for his own music and live shows, the company will be focusing on customized and individually crafted musical instruments; further details are forthcoming closer to the release of Krüller on February 11, 2022 via Relapse Records. Pre-orders are available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp; the 2-LP vinyl will appear in a black ice with splatter variant limited to 500 copies (with 34 remaining at the time of this article), and a hot pink and halloween orange variant.







Additionally, Author & Punisher has announced European headlining dates for February 2022; beginning on February 7 in Tallin, Estonia, and concluding on February 21 in Manchester, U.K., the artist will also be performing in Latvia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Belgium, and several dates throughout the U.K. Later in the year, Author & Punisher will embark on a European tour in October and November with support from fellow underground luminaries HEALTH and Perturbator; beginning on October 6 in Lille, France until November 10 in Brussels, Belgium, the tour will take the three bands to Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Luxermbourg. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Author & Punisher website, with North American performances to be announced soon.

Author & Punisher

Relapse Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)