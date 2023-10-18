



Electronic composer Hector Carlos Ramirez has unveiled his latest single under the moniker of Auragraph, titled “Acid 4 U.” Drawing heavily on the sounds of late ’80s acid house and Ramirez’s signature brand of progressively minded vaporwave, the song serves as the latest indication of what the Texan-turned-Angeleno artist will be offering on the forthcoming New Standard album; mastered by Josh Bonati, the album was inspired by Ramirez’s experience during a 5,000 mile American road trip while touring in the summer of 2022, resulting in an album “immediate and instinctual.” Utilizing primarily hardware synthesizers and recorded in his Simi Valley Tuff Shed, Ramirez sought to “make a record where every track could go off in a live setting,” making New Standard an explicitly DJ-friendly record. “Acid 4 U” was preceded by the “666 Ambience” and “Heatwave” singles, with New Standard due to arrive on November 17 via Dais Records; the album follows up on 2022’s Reflection Pane, and is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp and the Dais webstore in digital and vinyl formats, with the latter offering standard black, along with clear vinyl limited to 600 copies, and black-in-green-in-yellow vinyl limited to 100 copies. In addition to Auragraph, Ramirez is an accomplished producer and engineer, having provided music for National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom, and the third and fourth seasons of Stranger Things. Auragraph is currently in the midst of a U.S. tour, with a full listing of remaining dates and ticket links available via the artist’s website.













