



After launching an IndieGoGo campaign in late 2018, Arizona goth/rock band Audra has broken a silence of 10 years to announce the release of its fourth album, Dear Tired Friends. Once a fixture of the Projekt Records roster, this album not only marks Audra’s first release since 2009’s Everything Changes, but also the band’s foray into D.I.Y. production and distribution; the band commented, “This is a labor of love and often doesn’t yield any type of financial return. We create music because we love to – and as cliche as it may sound, we have to.” The album features 10 original tracks, with founding Helm brothers Bret and Bart joined by drummer Jason DeWolfe Barton; Lycia’s Mike VanPortfleet appearing on “Planet Of Me,” while the first single, “Wish No Harm” is now available to stream on Bandcamp. Now available for pre-order, Dear Tired Friends will be released digitally on August 23, with CD editions limited to 300, and black vinyl editions limited to 100.





Audra

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)