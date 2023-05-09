



2022 saw the reunion of original Attrition members Martin Bowes and Julia Niblock Waller, the band performing a series of festivals and shows in the U.K. throughout the year. Now, Attrition has announced a new live album chronicling the band’s rehearsals as a follow-up to the release of the Switch EP earlier this year; recorded live at The Cage Studios on February 7, 2023, the album features Bowes and Waller joined by Simon Stansfield on synthesizers and Ashley Niblock on synthesizers, the 11 songs spanning 30 years of the band’s history, performed and recorded to multitrack for this limited edition release, mixed and mastered by Bowes. Live in The Cage 07.02.2023 will be released via Two Gods on Friday, May 12 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. Attrition will then perform the following say, May 13, at Arches Venue in the band’s home of Coventry, U.K., sharing the bills with Satori and industrial/doom act Khost; tickets and additional information can be found on the Facebook event page. The aforementioned Switch EP was released on February 23, marking the first studio release to feature Bowes and Waller in more than two decades, with a full-length album on the way.





Attrition

Two Gods

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)