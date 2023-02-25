



The road to Attrition’s latest full-length album has been a long and arduous one, but at long last, the legendary goth/industrial and darkwave act has revealed a new single to signal the album’s ultimate arrival for 2023. Released on February 23 via Two Gods, the Switch EP reunites founding members Martin Bowes and Julia Niblock Waller for the first time in two decades; with Anni Hogan contributing grand piano, the title track presents the classic Attrition blend of pulsating electronics with classical orchestrations and eerie vocal layer. Furthermore, the EP features remixes of “The Switch” by Y-Luk-O, Martine, Oneirich, Satori, as well as an interpretation of “WITCH” by Jenna Leigh Raine; the cover image features a photograph of Bowes by Antony Weir, who died early this year and to whom the EP is dedicated.







The Switch EP marks the third single from the long-gestating next album from Attrition, titled The Black Maria, now due for release later in 2023. The album had originally been announced with the January 2020 release of The Great Derailer, followed by The Alibi in June of 2021.

Attrition has also confirmed live performances on March 11, May 13, and September 15. The March 11 show will take place in Glasgow, Scotland at Ivory Blacks, with Attrition double-headlining with industrial/techno act Sheep on Drugs. The May 13 show will be at Arches Venue in the band’s home of Coventry, U.K., sharing the bill with Satori and industrial/doom act Khost. September 15 will see Attrition sharing the stage with Beine-E at Zed Alley in Bristol, U.K. Plans for more shows in the U.K., Europe, and the U.S.A. are under way, with the band stating, “Get in touch if you would like us to play near you!”

Attrition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Two Gods

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)