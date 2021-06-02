



Legendary darkwave and goth/industrial act Attrition has at long last unveiled a new single from the forthcoming album, The Black Maria, titled “The Alibi.” Presented in five different mixes, the single is accompanied by a music video, marking founder Martin Bowes second directorial effort following the previous single, “The Great Derailer,” released in January of 2020; with vocalists Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne, Black Needle Noise) and Joanne Wolf co-directing, the video for “The Alibi” was shot in Coventry, England at Bowes’ The Cage Studios, where he recorded, mixed, and mastered the song. Returning from the preceding single are violinists Vancorvid and Marietta Fox, pianist Anni Hogan, cellist Kris Force, and backup vocalist Elisa Day, with Ian Arkley taking on guitar duties; remixers on the EP include Vaselyne, Steckdose, Follynator, and Bellhead. While no release date has been announced for The Black Maria, Attrition promises even more remixes to accompany the album upon its release, while Bowes also expresses excitement for the prospect of live shows returning later in the year.









Attrition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Two Gods

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

The Cage Studios

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)