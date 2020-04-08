



One of the most prolific and enduring staples of darkwave and underground music, Attrition has released a live album documenting the band’s performances at Club Metropolis in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 14, 2000. With the audio culled from a recently recovered mini-disk, Attrition founder Martin Bowes has released the album as a dedication to vocalist Christine Reid, who he explains “passed away a few years ago.” Reid performed with the band in the U.K., Europe, and U.S.A. from 1999 to 2000, with the Copenhagen show also featuring Craig Ward on synthesizers, and Rich Wall conducting live sound; the audio was remastered by Bowes at his Cage Studios, the artist explaining that “During the current lockdown, I have bene spending time going through my archive, audio and visual, and digitizing/editing towards my eventual book on my life with Attrition,” which Bowes further discusses in a recent InterView with ReGen Magazine .







Live at Metropolis, Copenhagen, 14-01-2000 is now available as a name-your-price item via Bandcamp, with Attrition soon to release the new studio album The Black Maria later this spring; additionally, as the original schedule was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemix, Bowes has posted an updated iteinerary of live dates for a South American Tour, along with several U.K. festival dates, all of which can be found on the Attrition website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)