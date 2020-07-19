



With a new album due to be released later in 2020, legendary darkwave act Attrition has taken something of a slight detour with the release of “The Voice of Truth,” a track off the compilation album Front Room Sessions. The cinematic track holds true to the experimental and darkly ambient nature of Attrition’s material, presented as an audiovisual feast of vibrant chiaroscuro images and stark animations; as the Front Room Sessions compilation is a visual album, so too is “The Voice of Truth,” with Greg McLeod’s artwork complementing Martin Bowes’ signature industrial textures and sublime melodic atmospheres. Adding to the instrumental are regular Attrition collaborators violinist Sharon Courtney, guitarist Ian Arkley, and Anni Hogan providing additional piano.







Available via all major digital outlets, the Front Room Sessions collection features 16 musical acts and 16 visual artists representing the respective scenes in Coventry and Warwickshire. The entire compilation was created through technological means during the COVID-19 lockdowns, adhering to socially distanced conditions; since the beginning of the lockdowns, Coventry U.K. City of Culture 2021 has launched several initiatives and projects to support artists in the musical and visual fields. Commissioned and supported by Coventry U.K. City of Culture 2021, the compilation was released through I’m Not a Machine Music, with additional partnership from Warwick Arts Centre, The Tin Music & Arts, Coventry Caribbean Centre, and others; more information can be found on the Front Room Sessions website, including links to the album on Spotify and YouTube.

Attrition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Two Gods

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

The Cage Studios

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Into a Machine Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Coventry U.K. City of Culture 2021

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)