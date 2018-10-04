Athan Maroulis unveils 80th anniversary collection of infamous Orson Welles radio drama





In honor of the 80th anniversary of Orson Welles’ legendary live radio broadcast of H.G. Wells’ 1897 masterpiece, Stardust Records – a division of Cleopatra Records – will release The War of the Worlds: The Definitive 80th Anniversary Collection 1938-2018. The limited edition two-disc set was compiled by Athan Maroulis (Spahn Ranch, Black Tape for a Blue Girl, NOIR), a longtime afficianado and memorabilia collector. The collection includes remastered recordings of the original 1938 broadcast, the rarer 1955 Lux Radio Theatre performance, and a 1940 recording of Orson Welles meets H.G.Wells, which was the only time the two men met, with liner notes by Maroulis along with some rare photos. The set will be available on October 19 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available now via Amazon and the Cleopatra webstore.

