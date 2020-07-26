



Dark electro project Torturetekk has released a new single, “Win Your Love” and accompanying video from the upcoming album, marking the first full-length release from the band in 20 years. Founded as a side project by members of U.K. electro/goth band Athamay, Torturetekk released the R.I.P. (Revelling In Perversion) debut album in 2000; after a long hiatus, the project was resurrected in 2019, with R.I.P. at last being made available digitally with a trio of new companion videos in 2020. Released on July 17, “Win Your Love” is available via Bandcamp, with plans to release two additional singles, “Deliverance” and “Luna,” on August 28 and September 27, respectively; these singles will be leading up to the October 31 release of the full-length album, titled Nightfall. Best known for such ’90s club hits as “Kiss the Whip,” “Falling,” and “Eternal Torture,” Athamay remains active, with members Sean May and keyboardist Jo serving as the primary members of Torturetekk.









Athamay/Torturetekk

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)