Atari Teenage Riot teases new music





Since the 2015 release of the band’s fifth studio album, Reset, along with a following Tour EP, the revolutionary digital hardcore group Atari Teenage Riot has been in a rather quiet state… until now. In a glitch-laden and sharply lit video statement released via the band’s social media platforms on March 15, front man Alec Empire offers fans a glimpse into the recording studio with a taste of the group’s new music. “We’re going very hardcore,” Empire states, “We are really angry about the political situation. There’s a lot of very fucked up shit happening out there right now. The far right is marching the streets of Europe and America and many places.” Fusing anarchic punk and experimental noise and techno, Atari Teenage Riot has long been heralded for its anti-fascist and left wing political activism; in the video Empire refers to the role of musicians to be a voice for change and rising against oppresison, asking “Are we radical enough? We have to send a clear message to some of these assholes.”







Empire also speaks about his performances with electronic music pioneer Morton Subotnick and visual artist Lillevan Recherche, and confirms that further updates will be in video format.

Atari Teenage Riot

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)