



With a new album currently in the works, Florida goth/rock act Astari Nite has unveiled a new song, titled “All Else Is a Curse.” Released on January 25 and available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp, the single presents themes of reflection on those voices that are never heard again, leaving a careless smile in the wake of sadness; elaborating on this, vocalist Mychael explains the idea was inspired by listening to the likes of ABBA, David Bowie, and Yazoo, stating that “In essence, I fell in love with a lot of laughter and simple conversing,” and that “The more I dwell on who or what moment in time this song is about, I like to believe that sadness is an artform and as cliché as it may sound, it meant everything to me.”







“All Else Is a Curse” is the first new material from Astari Nite following the May 2020 release of Here Lies on Negative Gain Productions; mastered by Jason Corbett (ACTORS) at Jackknife Sound, that album is also available on Bandcamp, with more details on the new album to be forthcoming as they become available.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)