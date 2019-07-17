



Florida goth/rock act Astari Nite has announced its signing to the Negative Gain Productions label, while premiering new song, “Dearly Beloved,” on Post-Punk.com . The track is the first from the upcoming album, Here Lies, which is due out in winter 2020 and was mastered by Jason Corbett of ACTORS at Jacknife Sound. Vocalist Mychael describes “Dearly Beloved” as “a funeral-holiday song,” which contemplates the bonding of two people over strange events; she comments, “This friend of mine sure has a way with words. I’m intrigued by her capability to explain sorrow from afar. I quickly realized that sometimes there isn’t a diary left behind to follow when letting go of someone in the afterlife. I’m understanding that love/affection can pour down at any moment, kind of like the summer rain.”







Astari Nite has performed with such notable figures as Peter Murphy, The Damned, The Psychedelic Furs, She Wants Revenge, and 3TEETH. The previous album, 2018’s Midnight Conversations was produced by Tom Shear of Assemblage 23, with several songs in heavy DJ rotation on streaming platforms; additionally, the band will be sharing the stage with Assemblage 23 and ACTORS, as well as Twin Tribes, in Tampa, FL on October 5. As well, Astari Nite will perform there on July 19 with Turkish goth/rockers She Past Away, and on September 8 in Los Angeles wih Ash Code and Tearful Moon; additional information on Astari Nite live dates can be found on the band’s website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)