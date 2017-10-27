Ashton Nyte covers "The Crying Game" for latest single and music video





To set the stage for the impending next chapter of creative releases, South African goth/rock artist Ashton Nyte has unveiled his cinematic interpretation of “The Crying Game,” along with an accompanying music video awash in lush horror/noir visuals. Declaring it “an honor to finally sing it and share my version with the world,” Nyte comments on his cover of the timeless song, “I’ve always been drawn to darker beauty and the space that exists away from the noise and clutter of the time we live in.” Now available via the artist’s website, “The Crying Game” will be released on November 8 in all other digital formats.







Heralded by Cosmopolitan as “Johannesburg’s Bowie” for his stylistic diversity, Nyte is a well established vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. He is best known as the front man for The Awakening, having released eight albums with the group and one as Ashton Nyte & The Accused. He most recently initiated a collaboration with renowned guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite, first appearing as a guest on his MGT solo album Volumes in 2016, performing at the Wave Gotik Treffen festival in Leipzig, and has co-written the sophomore MGT album due in 2018.

Ashton Nyte

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)