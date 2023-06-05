



When Ashton Nyte isn’t fronting The Awakening, touring with Wayne Hussey, or collaborating with Beauty in Chaos, he’s focusing his energies on his own solo efforts, with his eighth studio album announced for release later this year. Spearheaded by “Something Beautiful” as its lead single, Autumn’s Children sees the South African-born musician and producer crafting a full audiovisual package, with the record to be accompanied by a book of short stories, poetry, and other thoughts and musings intended to expand on Nyte’s lyrical themes; calling it a terrifying and exhilarating chapter in his creative development, Nyte explains that “the new work has a fragile vulnerability to it, which I’ve never fully revealed before.” Having made its premiere via Post-Punk.com on May 30, “Something Beautiful” offers up a somber ballad that “explores a relationship from the perspective of someone who feels undeserving of happiness or love, but is grateful nonetheless.” Additionally, Nyte directed the music video for “Something Beautiful.” Autumn’s Children follows up on 2020’s Waiting For a Voice; due for release in August, pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, as well as the book companion in hardcover and paperback, are available via Ashton Nyte’s website.





