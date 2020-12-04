



With a wistful blend of post-punk and darkwave comes the latest single from Los Angeles trio Ashrr, titled “Dark Eyes.” The song marks the follow-up to the “Waves” single released in August, with vocalist Steven Davis stating the new single’s themes to be about dealing with one’s imperfections; “And though we may have felt the glare of dark eyes upon us, in regret or guily,” Davis comments, “those who love us embrace the fullness of who we are, our past, and all that shaped us, bringing us to this moment, in our beautiful, flawed humanity.” Written by Davis with Josh Charles and Ethan Allen, “Dark Eyes” was released on December 4 via Wehearnoise Records and marks Ashrr’s second new single since the release of the band’s Oscillator debut album in May 2019; although plans for touring have been halted by the current global crisis, a new EP is currently nearing completion, with Ashrr also writing a second full-length album to be released in 2021.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)