



Los Angeles darkwave trio Ashrr has released the Darker Days mix of the “All Yours All Mine” single from the band’s 2019 debut album Oscillator. Covering themes of social anxiety and confronting oneself, lead vocalist and songwriter Steven Davis comments that “We have no better foil than ourselves.” As such, the music video presents these issues, “wrestling with yourself or different versions of how you perceive yourself.” Directed, shot, and edited by Keith Musil, the video stars Kelcey Watson acting out multiple versions of his character, set to the song’s tense rhythm and Davis’ cold yet emotive vocals. The Darker Days mix of “All Yours All Mine” can be streamed via Spotify, while Oscillator can be purchased in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp – the album was released on May 10, 2019.









Ashrr

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)