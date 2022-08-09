



Ashley Bad’s first forays as a recording artist with “The Gun” and “Deadly” have already met with considerable praise for their blend of sultry cabaret-esque melody and electro/industrial textures, topped off by her equally sensual visual presentation, which draws heavily from her history as a latex and burlesque performer. For her latest single, she takes the eroticism a step further as she takes on Madonna’s own exploration of fetish and BDSM with a rendition of “Erotica.” Once again collaborating with producer/guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite, Bad’s cover of the 1992 song adds a darkly menacing dancefloor thrust wrought with grating synths and guitars and her own breathy vocal stylings; the EP includes a radio edit of the song, along with remixes of “The Gun” by Angelspit and Imperative Reaction. As well, a music video for “Erotica” directed and shot by Ricky Rubinson has also been revealed, with the EP now available to purchase/stream on all major digital outlets via Cleopatra Records. Most recently, Bad collaborated with CVRBON DECVY on the FVCK EP, which also features a remix by Thwaite (MGT).





Ashley Bad

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

MGT

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)