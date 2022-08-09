Aug 2022 09

Ashley Bad shows Madonna how it’s done on latest single0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Ashley Bad’s first forays as a recording artist with “The Gun” and “Deadly” have already met with considerable praise for their blend of sultry cabaret-esque melody and electro/industrial textures, topped off by her equally sensual visual presentation, which draws heavily from her history as a latex and burlesque performer. For her latest single, she takes the eroticism a step further as she takes on Madonna’s own exploration of fetish and BDSM with a rendition of “Erotica.” Once again collaborating with producer/guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite, Bad’s cover of the 1992 song adds a darkly menacing dancefloor thrust wrought with grating synths and guitars and her own breathy vocal stylings; the EP includes a radio edit of the song, along with remixes of “The Gun” by Angelspit and Imperative Reaction. As well, a music video for “Erotica” directed and shot by Ricky Rubinson has also been revealed, with the EP now available to purchase/stream on all major digital outlets via Cleopatra Records. Most recently, Bad collaborated with CVRBON DECVY on the FVCK EP, which also features a remix by Thwaite (MGT).
 

 

Ashley Bad
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram
Cleopatra Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
MGT
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine