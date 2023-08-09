



Sacramento goth/rock and post-punk act Ashes Fallen has announced the release of a new album, titled Walk Through Fire, with the opening track, “Damn Me” serving as its first offering. Recorded over the course of a full year, the band pursued a “more is more” policy with the songwriting and production, with vocalist/guitarist James Perry commenting, “We went bigger and harder this time out; we didn’t want to just repeat ourselves.” As such, the songs are longer and more dynamic and robust in their arrangements, utilizing different sounds and tempos, and imbuing the lyrics with greater substance and meaning; “We love albums from the ’80s where every song is so different,” adds keyboardist Michelle Perry, “and you just don’t get that anymore.” Themes on the album range from betrayal to unity against bullying and bigotry, with Walk Through Fire also featuring new versions of past singles like “New Normal” and “At the End of All Things.” Due for release on September 1, Walk Through Fire is now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats; the album follows up on 2021’s A Fleeting Melody Out of a Fading Dream, with the band also releasing the “Stand Your Ground (For Ukraine)” charity single in early 2022.





Ashes Fallen

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)