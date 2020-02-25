



Two years after the Perspektive album, Italian darkwave band Ash Code has announced the release of a video for the new single, “1981,” on Friday, February 28. The video, directed by Elio De Filippo and set in New York City, intersperses vintage and modern footage to bring the track’s theme of an imaginary journey into the ’80s goth scene to life. Offering the first hints of a new album, the single is a bonus track from Part Time Punks Session, which documents the band’s live sessions at Comp-NY studios in Los Angeles; the band expects the new LP to arrive in late summer 2020. In addition, Ash Code will begin a series of European and American tour dates in March, continuing into the fall, with Latin American dates to be announced shortly; included on the American dates will be an appearance at this year’s ColdWaves in Chicago on September 20. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)