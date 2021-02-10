



Having made a splash on this side of the Atlantic with the reissuing of the band’s three albums, along with the early 2020 release of the Part Time Punks Session live sessions, Italian darkwave and post-punk act Ash Code has released a new music video for the song “Fear.” Written during the lockdowns of the last year, the song touches on the band members establishing a new connection with their hometown of Naples in the South of Italy, with the song acting as the title track to the upcoming Fear EP. Similarly, the video features experiments in horizonal editing, with director Elio De Filippo commenting, “A layering of images creates unique and almost unpredictable effects in their interaction, an overlap of thoughts, memories, desires and synaesthesia that our mind has been forced to accumulate in a period we never dreamed of living: the lockdown.” He cites inspiration from the likes of Armand Sabattier, Man Ray, and Zbigniew Rybczyński, and mentions director of photography Jessica Squillante’s use of chromatic contrast and coloring inspired by Andy Warhol, which “tends to emphasize with bright and unnatural colors a theme that is actually sad and oppressive, as in a natural mental defense mechanism.”







With mixing and mastering provided by Doruk Öztürkcan of She Past Away, the Fear EP is due for release on March 19 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp. Along with the title track and two additional songs, the EP will also feature remixes of “Fear” by Forever Grey, Clan of Xymox, and Molchat Doma.





Ash Code

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)