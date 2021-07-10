



The release of Apocrypha markeed the culmination of a long and arduous odyssey for Ascension of the Watchers, with the trio of Burton C. Bell, John Bechdel, and Jayce Lewis presenting an expansive and ambient journey or atmospheric post-rock. Now, the band has unveiled a new expanded edition of the album, a two-disc digipak titled Apocrypha / Translations; within this set, Apocrypha is presented in its original form on the second disc with an additional remix created by Bechdel and the previously unreleased track “Sign Your Name,” while the first disc features the Translations remix companion, the collection spanning 22 tracks in total. Among the remixers presented on the album are Wiselabds, A.I. Zero, Hiro Peace, Abraham Fihema, as well as Lewis and Bell under his Burtonomous moniker. CD editions were available via Cherry Red Records, but have at the time of this article sold out-of-stock; digital editions are available via Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.

Released on October 9, 2020 via Dissonance Productions, Apocrypha marked Ascension of the Watchers’ first album of new material since 2008’s Numinosum. The album had originally been titled Stormcrow, with the lyrical themes revolving around the Book of Enoch in the Dead Sea Scrolls; after a successful PledgeMusic campaign, the band was among the many to suffer from that platform’s failed business practices. A video for the Jayce Lewis conversion of “My Only Son” from Translations, conceived by Bell and created by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art, was released on May 14.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)