



From Austin comes the trio of Urban Heat, bringing a fresh sense of Texan bravado and post-punk new wave swagger to Canada’s Artoffact Records. “Deciding to partner with a label this way is no small decision,” the band explains, “but we don’t think anyone is better suited to help take this band to the next level.” As such, Artoffact has announced the CD release of Wellness, a reissue of Urban Heat’s album originally released in February of this year via Spaceflight Records; expanded from what was initially a six-track digital EP in 2022, Wellness now features 16 tracks in total, adding four additional songs from the earlier release, along with three versions of “Have You Ever” featuring Party Nails, including a Piano rendition and a remix by Battles Tapes. The Artoffact reissue of Wellness will be released on December 1, following up on Urban Heat’s cover of “Goodbye Horses” released this past July.







Furthermore, Urban Heat will be embarking on a tour of North America with Rare DM from November 15 to December 17; stops on the tour include New York, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Orlando, Houston, Cleveland, Albuquerque, Toronto, Montreal, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Urban Heat website. Presently, the band consists of vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Horstmann, bassist/keyboardist Paxel Foley, and keyboardist Kevin Naquin.





