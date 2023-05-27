



Artoffact Records has been making great strides in expanding its roster to include not only different genres but also different nationalities, with Russian indie/rock and post-punk act Chernaya Rechka being the latest to join the label’s ranks. Due for release on June 2 is the band’s self-titled debut album, the name translating to “Black River,” and presenting what Artoffact founder Jacek Kozlowski calls one of the label’s best debuts in years; “It’s post-punk in the best way,” Kozlowski comments, “and the songwriting is extremely strong.” With pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, four album tracks – the singles “Жалость” (“Pity”), “Звезда” (“Star”), “Лёд” (“Ice”), and “Романс” (“Romance”) – are available to preview stream, each demonstrating the synergy of guitarist/vocalist Igor Rysev, bassist Zhenya Devyatyarov, and drummer Denis Ivonin and signalling Chernaya Rechka as a new force to be reckoned with in the modern wave of post-punk.





Chernaya Rechka

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)