May 2023 27

Artoffact Records signs Russian post-punk act Chernaya Rechka, announcing debut album0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Artoffact Records has been making great strides in expanding its roster to include not only different genres but also different nationalities, with Russian indie/rock and post-punk act Chernaya Rechka being the latest to join the label’s ranks. Due for release on June 2 is the band’s self-titled debut album, the name translating to “Black River,” and presenting what Artoffact founder Jacek Kozlowski calls one of the label’s best debuts in years; “It’s post-punk in the best way,” Kozlowski comments, “and the songwriting is extremely strong.” With pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, four album tracks – the singles “Жалость” (“Pity”), “Звезда” (“Star”), “Лёд” (“Ice”), and “Романс” (“Romance”) – are available to preview stream, each demonstrating the synergy of guitarist/vocalist Igor Rysev, bassist Zhenya Devyatyarov, and drummer Denis Ivonin and signalling Chernaya Rechka as a new force to be reckoned with in the modern wave of post-punk.
 

 

Chernaya Rechka
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Artoffact Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine