



Canadian electro/industrial imprint Artoffact has announced the addition of KANGA to its roster, with the artist’s first release with the label to be an expanded reissue of her latest EP, Eternal Daughter. Released independently in September 2019 as a digital EP, this new edition will be presented in CD format with three additional tracks. The Artoffact reissue of Eternal Daughter is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp – the original version’s six tracks offered for streaming and immediate download, with the three new tracks to be available upon the album’s release on April 24.







Since the release of her acclaimed self-titled 2016 debut on Negative Gain Productions, KANGA has been making great strides as a solo and supporting act. She has appeared at such eminent festivals as ColdWaves, Terminus, and Substance L.A., as well as touring with the likes of The Black Queen, Cyanotic, and Gary Numan, having been personally selected by the legendary artist as the direct support for his 2019 U.K. (R)evolution 40th Anniversary Tour. As well, she has performed remixes for the likes of 3TEETH, Aesthetic Perfection, Amelia Arsenic, Clipping., and <PIG>, and has collaborated onstage and in the studio with such prominent figures as Rhys Fulber, Greg Reely, Matthew Setzer, Anthony “Fu” Valcic, and Dave “Rave” Ogilvie. She is currently working on a new album with Justin McGrath (Polyfuse, The Black Queen, Puscifer), with plans for a release on Artoffact this Fall.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)