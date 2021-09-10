



After signing Siberia’s Ploho in early 2020 and releasing the band’s Фантомные Чувства (Phantom Feelings) album, Artoffact Records continues to promote the Russian post-punk scene with the addition of Черная речка (Black River) to the label’s roster. Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Igor Rysev, bassist Evgeny Devyatyarov, and drummer Denis Ivonin, the St. Petersburg-based trio is currently in the process of recording a new album to be released in 2022; until then, Artoffact has announced that the Canadian imprint has reissued the band’s back catalog of seven EPs and two single tracks, all available to purchase via Bandcamp. Formed in Kirov in 2013, Черная речка began as garage punk act Debauch, eventually incorporating elements of synthpop to become what Russian publication Afisha refers to as “One of the most interesting and distinctive bands of the post-punk scene.” One of the two single tracks, “Прибой” (“Priboy”) was written with Bicycles for Afghanistan, released on August 20, while “Нет” was released on April 29 and created in collaboration with Ploho.







In addition, Ploho has unveiled a new music video for “Нулевые,” which is rendered in English as “Nulevyye” and translates to “aughts,” the decade from 2000 to 2009. As the latest single from Фантомные Чувства (Phantom Feelings), the video is fashioned as a mini-movie directed by Sergey Pavlov, the visuals depicting a town in the throes of a generational conflict; vocalist Victor Ujakov explains that “the problem of generations, the problem of fathers and children – this topic is familiar to everyone, the endless pursuit of the passing of youth and the panicked fear of growing up.”







Фантомные Чувства (Phantom Feelings) was released via Artoffact Records on February 5, and is available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





Черная речка (Black River)

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ploho

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)