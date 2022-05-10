



Six years since her last full-length album, Canadian electro artist Jennifer Parkin has announced her sixth outing under the moniker of Ayria, titled This is My Battle Cry. With “No One Asked You” acting as the album’s latest single, the new record showcases Parkin’s shifting toward even more sophisticated and slick production and songwriting, taking on a darker tone that reflects on her experiences over the past several years. Parkin explains that although the song is “a call back to the fun style of my earlier music,” it is also one of the angrier and more aggressive tracks on the album, warning of its explicit lyrics and proclaiming, “Listen to this track and I dare you to try to come at me now.”







“No One Asked You” is the third single from This is My Battle Cry, following the November 2021 release of “Stranger Danger,” and “Battle Cry” from the previous year. This is My Battle Cry follows up on 2016’s Paper Dolls, and will be released on August 5 via Artoffact Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, all available for pre-order via Bandcamp.

