



Following the announcement of the electronic band’s new album in May, Front Line Assembly side project Noise Unit has revealed two singles from the forthcoming Deviator, the latter of which features a collaboration with the Mighty Swine, Raymond Watts of industrial/rock act PIG. As such, Artoffact Records has now revealed a lyric video for “Atrocity Obsession,” showcasing Watts’ signature deviant and decadent lyrical wordplay and grating guitar riffs set to Noise Unit’s blend of EBM, techno, and goa trance, set to a backdrop of artwork by and inspired by the inimitable Dave McKean. Both “Atrocity Obsession” and the preceding single “Body Aktiv” are available to preview stream while pre-orders for Deviator are available now via Bandcamp; dropping on September 17, the album will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Deviator marks the first release from FLA’s Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber under the Noise Unit moniker since 2005’s Voyeur, the band having announced in November 2020 that new material from the project would be forthcoming.









Noise Unit

Bandcamp

Front Line Assembly

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

PIG

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)