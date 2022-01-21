



Dawn of Ashes has long been heralded for its blend of varying degrees of harsh industrial and extreme metal, navigating the underground music scene for over two decades. Now signed to Artoffact Records, the band is gearing up for the release of a new album, titled Scars of the Broken, with “EMDR” marking its introductory single. With its repeated roars of “Traumatic Distress” overlaying darkly rhythmic pulses of drums and electronics, the guitars and scathing synth hooks adding to the song’s grim atmosphere, Dawn of Ashes continues to tread down its own singular industrial/metal path. Scars of the Broken follows up on 2020’s The Antinomian, which was supplemented by the late 2021 release of the Blood of the Titans remix companion; due for release on March 18 via Artoffact Records, Scars of the Broken is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, with “EMDR” available to preview stream.





Dawn of Ashes

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)