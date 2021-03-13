



Icelandic electronic act Reptilicus will be reissuing its classic 1994 album Designer Time on Artoffact Records, which will also mark the record’s first incarnation on vinyl. The album was recorded in 1992 in the massive freezer of an abandoned slaughterhouse, which later became lodgings for the Icelandic Academy of the Arts, following the band’s meeting with industrialist and lone constant member of The Hafler Trio, Andrew M. McKenzie; accompanied by Indriði Einarsson of electro performance pioneers Inferno 5, Reptilicus members Guðmundur I. Markússon and Johann Eiriksson recorded various sounds with McKenzie, all sampled and manipulated into a densely layered web of noise, ambient sound, and rhythm. Designer Time was originally released on CD by Dutch label Staalplaat in 1994 under the joint names of Reptilicus and The Hafler Trio, with the title and artwork poking fun at designer drugs and the easy listening and muzak genres, refrerring to “a form of time that is designed, artificial, and man made.” The new Artoffact Records edition of Designer Time will be released on June 4 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, now available for pre-order on Bandcamp; the first single, “The Illicit Keyhole” is now streaming on Bandcamp and Spotify.





Reptilicus

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Hafler Trio

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)