



Following the release of two singles, Artoffact Records has now opened pre-orders for the upcoming fourth album from Icelandic electro/post-punk act Kælan Mikla. Building on the band’s foundations of raw punk energy and atmospheres inspired by their homeland’s rich folklore and history, Undir Köldum Norðumljósum showcases Kælan Mikla’s further incorporation of post-punk hooks and dance beats with cinematic soundscapes and vocals ethereal and haunting. Preceded by the “Sólstöður” and “Ósýnileg” singles, both of which can be previewed on Bandcamp, the album also features a guest appearance on the track “Hvítir Sandar” by French post-metal and blackgaze act Alcest, with whom Kælan Mikla toured across Europe in early 2020; the “Ósýnileg” single had premiered as part of a series by Adult Swim in June of this year. Undir Köldum Norðumljósum is due for release on October 15 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the album features artwork from renowned graphic design duo Førtifem, best known for having created covers, posters, and merch for the likes of Carpenter Brut, Rammstein, and Emperor.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)