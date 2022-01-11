



Artoffact Records has announced the release of two reissues from back catalog of Michigan exeprimental noise, darkwave, and grindcore trio Cloud Rat. The first of which is a newly remastered edition of the 2010 self-titled debut, while the second will be a deluxe edition of the band’s most recent effort, 2019’s Do Not Let Me Off the Cliff, with both appearing on April 15. Long out-of-print and sought after by collectors around the world, Cloud Rat came out only in a private press vinyl edition, with the new edition remastered by Harris Newman to reveal a greater polish as the band has added effects and guitar parts that had been missing from the original master; Cloud Rat Redux also features the band’s original drummer, Adrian Manges, whose blast beats were an integral component to the album’s raw fury. Pressed on high-quality black vinyl, Cloud Rat Redux marks the first time the album will be available on CD, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.







The deluxe reissue of Do Not Let Me Off the Cliff marks that album’s first appearance on black vinyl, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp; as well, a black vinyl with white label variant is available in the very limited quantity of five copies. In contrast to the original 2019 release, the deluxe edition also adds three bonus tracks, with the first of these, “Faster,” available to preview stream. The band first signed with Artoffact in early 2019, releasing the original edition of Do Not Let Me Off the Cliff on September 12 of that year. The band now consists of vocalist Madison Marshall, guitarist Rorik Brooks, and drummer Barndon Hill.







