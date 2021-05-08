



Of the numerous side projects undertaken by Front Line Assembly’s Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber, Noise Unit is perhaps one of the most revered for its blending of goa trance rhythms with danceable electro/EBM. Now, fans can rejoice as the first Noise Unit album in over 15 years has at last come to fruition, titled Deviator; with its title and cover art by regular Leeb/Fulber collaborator Dave McKean revealed to audiences in November 2020, the album presents 10 brand new tracks that pick up where 2005’s Voyeur left off, with Raymond Watts appearing on the track “Atrocity Obsession.” With a release date of September 17 via Artoffact Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, pre-orders of Deviator can be found on Bandcamp, with the second track “Body Aktiv” available to preview stream.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)