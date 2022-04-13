



Artoffact Records has announced the release of a definitive reissue of the long out-of-print Crusher of Bones album from Icelandic duo Reptilicus. Heralded as a masterpiece of early electro/industrial, the 1990 album marked the first dedicated studio effort from G.I. Markússon and Jóhann Eiríksson, featuring a carefully crafted blend of prepared programming and improvisation that drew heavily from the pair’s shared loved of science fiction, fringe television and film, Dada, as well as their contemporaries in the British scene and the Krautrock stylings of Can and Holger Czukay. Recorded and mixed by Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, the album features performances by percussionist Birgir Baldursson and guitarist Kristinn Óttarsson; the original release was celebrated with a concert performance with Sjón and Current 93 in Reykjavík, while later CD editions would feature additional material. Due for release on June 3 in digital and CD formats, Artoffact’s reissue follows the 2018 Unison collaboration with Senking, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp; in June 2021, Artoffact also reissued Reptilicus’ 1994 Designer Time collaboration with The Hafler Trio.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)