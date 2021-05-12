



Following up on the October release of Thin Skies, Brooklyn post-punk band Bootblacks has announced a remix companion. Among the artists to be featured on Thin Skies Remixed will be Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, ex-Nine Inch Nails), with his rendition of “Parallel” opening the album and available to preview stream; the album will also showcase the remixing talents of William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse), Twin Tribes, Dogtablet, and KANGA. With a release date of September 3 via Artoffact Records, the album is now available for pre-order in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp; the band states that further singles will be leaked throughout the spring and summer.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)