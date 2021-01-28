



Out of Line Music has announced the signing of Arogya, with the release of the Indian band’s new video single. Taken from the forthcoming Genesis album, “Broken” features production from Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost), the lyrics thematically following a tale of two separated lovers and “their yearning and arduous journey to find a way back to be in each other’s arms again.” With the video conceived and scripted by Arogya and taking inspiration from Visual Kei, the band’s drummer Rui was responsible for the special effects and editing, the group explaining that “We believe in making and presenting our own unique image/brand with a strong thematic storyline and be fully involved from creation of song to music video.”











With the “Broken” single and video released today, January 27, Arogya now stands as the first synth/rock band on the Out of Line Music imprint hailing from Northeast India, the prominent imprint saying a resounding “welcome” to the group. Genesis marks the band’s third full-length album and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 23, with the album’s themes dealing, as its title suggests, with the story of creation; pre-orders for the album in CD format are available via the Out of Line webstore.

