Armalyte Industries to release twentieth solo album from Chris Connelly





One of the hardest working and most prolific musicians in modern music, legendary industrial and alternative artist Chris Connelly will be releasing a new solo album via Armalyte Industries on February 26. Recorded in his home studio and celebrating the man’s le of art, romance, and recurring themes of the life aquatic, The Tide Stripped Bare marks Connelly’s twentieth solo release and arrives in the midst of a highly productive period, following hot on the heels of Art + Gender and Further Days (both released in October of 2017), working with his longtime band mate Paul Barker in Malekko, and having recently completed tours and performances with Revolting Cocks and his David Bowie tribute Sons of the Silent Age.







As a special preview of what The Tide Stripped Bare holds for listeners, a music video for the album’s title track has been released on YouTube; directed by Gabriel Edvy of Blackswith Labs, the video features model Iluá Hauck da Silva. The February, 2017 Bandcamp release of Jackietown Demos foreshadowed some of the material featured on this record. In addition, the album’s first track, “Another Song About a Painting” can be heard on Bandcamp, where fans can pre-order the album. Mastered by Julian Seifert and featuring Connelly’s artwork along with a layout design from the renowned Vlad McNeally of Kallisti Design, The Tide Stripped Bare is dedicated to Scottish songwriter and folk musician Jackie Leven, who died of cancer in November of 2011. The album will be available in digital format, as well as in a strictly limited Polaroid edition CD autographed by Connelly.





Chris Connelly

Armalyte Industries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)