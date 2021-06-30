



What began as a satirical interpretation of contemporary pop music has evolved into a much noisier and more experimental affair as London outfit TAYNE announces the release of a new EP. Recorded and produced by Wayne Adams (Petbrick, Big Lad), the Coherent EP presents what the band had originally intended to be the first part of a new album, but has instead become a precursor release that exists in its own context; as the band explains, “During the recording process we realised that theses tracks that now form the coherent EP had an identity of their own and we wanted embrace that.” Having already released “Coherent” and “Silence” as singles this past April, the EP will be concurrently released with a music video for the new “Corrupt” single, with the EP also featuring remixes by Poisonous Birds and Jesu. The Coherent EP will be released on July 2 via Armalyte Industries in digital and vinyl formats, with the latter mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp, with the vinyl limited to 100 copies. Since first appearing in December of 2016 with the “Dreams” single, the band has released several standalone singles, along with the Breathe album in 2018, and Wet Markets in 2020.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)