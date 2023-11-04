



Even as the band’s recorded output has been somewhat minimal, Republica remains a beloved name in the annals of alternative and electronic music thanks to singles like “Ready to Go,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Out of This World,” and “From Rush Hour with Love.” Now, after a considerable silence, Armalyte Industries has announced a new single of techno-infused pop/rock with the band’s signature punky vibrance, titled “New York.” Due for digital release on November 10, the single features a single and radio mix of the track, along with a 2023 rendition of “Whiskey Jack,” a track originally featured on Republica’s 2013 EP Christiana Obey. “New York” marks the first new material from the band since that EP, with Armalyte Industries head Giles Moorhouse expressing his excitement at signing the band to the label; over the years, vocalist Samantha “Saffron” Sprackling, keyboardist Tim Dorney, and guitarist/bassist Johnny Male have toured together as Republica, and in their own various projects. Pre-orders for the New York EP are available now via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)