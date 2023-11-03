



As both PIG and KMFDM have continued to reissue beloved items from their past discographies, one release in particular long eluded fans – the 1994 collaboration titled Sin Sex & Salvation. Now, at long last, Armalyte Industries has announced an ultimate deluxe edition to be released on January 19 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Serving as an impetus to bring Raymond “PIG” Watts back into the Ultra Heavy Beat after his departure from KMFDM prior to the release of the band’s 1988 sophomore album, Don’t Blow Your Top, Sin Sex & Salvation served up a helping of three brand new songs written and produced by the trio of Watts, Sascha Konietzko, and Günter Schulz (then credited as Svet Am), as well as two additional remixes; a third remix – the “Hard Pork Mix” created by Steve White and Julian Beeston – appeared on Japanese Polystar releases, while the EP was released via WaxTrax! Records/TVT Records in North America. The EP ultimately led to Watts working with KMFDM on the 1995 album NIHIL, which yielded such fan favorites as “Brute,” “Ultra,” “Disobedience,” “Flesh,” and of course, “Juke Joint Jezebel.” With cover art by Aidan “BRUTE!” Hughes, the EP also features backing vocals by Jennifer Ginsberg.







The new Armalyte reissue of Sin Sex & Salvation features an expanded track list that contains all six of the original EP’s songs and remixes, as well as an extended version of the PIG remix of “Secret Skin,” and PIG’s own rendition of the song, newly produced with fellow ex-KMFDM alumni and longtime PIG cohorts EN ESCH and Günter Schulz, along with contributions from Jim Davies; furthermore, the album contains PIG’s versions of “Brute” and “Disobedience,” the latter of which had been released on Cleopatra Records’ Don’t Blow Your Cover tribute to KMFDM, released in 2000. The new ultimate edition of Sin Sex & Salvation is available for pre-order via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)