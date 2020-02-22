



After the This Will Kill That debut and the subsequent Cities in Dust EP, The Joy Thieves have announced the release of a new album, titled A Blue Girl. Featuring seven brand new tracks and a remix of the Siouxsie & The Banshees classic, “Cities in Dust,” A Blue Girl is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, with Joolz’ Bagpipe Cowboy mix of “Cities in Dust” available to stream now; with a release date of March 13 via Armalyte Industries, the album will be released in digital and CD formats, including a special digipak edition that includes two vinyl stickers and the original CD edition of the This Will Kill That EP. Produced by Dan Milligan (Mary’s Window) and James Scott, with Matt Clark (Mary’s Window) providing additional recording and engineering, the album was mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media; among the notable musicians that are counted among The Joy Thieves’ ranks on A Blue Girl are Julian Beeston (Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate), Bradley Bills (CHANT, Skatenigs), Howie Beno (Prude, 13 Mg.), Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks), Ania Tranowska (I Ya Toyah), Andy Gerold (Marilyn Manson, 16volt), Marcus Eliopulos (Stabbing Westward), John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Mike Reidy (W.O.R.M., Now I’m Nothing), Louis Svitek (Project .44, MINISTRY), David Suycott (Stabbing Westward, Machines of Loving Grace), Phil “Phildo” Owen (Skatenigs, Revolting Cocks), Brandt Gassman (Hypefactor, Trade Secrets), visual artists Lana Guerra (CrudeThings.com), and many more.





