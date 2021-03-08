



“If I could find the soundtrack to my childhood, no song would comete with ‘Dreams.’ So states Rochester, NY alt. pop and synthwave artist Joey Arena as he unveiled on March 5 his latest single covering the 1986 hit by legendary rock band Van Halen. Featuring Ice Nine Kills guitarist Justin “JD” deBlieck, the song presents Arena emphasizing the original version’s anthemic and inspirational keyboard-driven melodies, not only paying tribute to the recently deceased guitar icon Edward Van Halen, but also including a sample of vocalist Sammy Hagar sharing how his onetime band mate would inspire him to write this and many other of the group’s hit songs. Further stating that “Dreams” possesses something special, both lyrically and musically, Arena says that the song “brings me to a younger, more free and imaginative self. What more could we really want from nostalgia?” In addition, deBlieck comments that “it was a true honor to take some of the best parts of his featured solo moments and mix them with a few of my own to keep the feeling alive in this new twist on ‘Dreams.'”







Adding to the artist’s enthusiasm and excitement was the fact that the Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar fully endorses the cover, calling it a tasteful rendition of what is “one of the hardest songs of my repertoire to sing,” further commenting that the song “could be my favorite cover anyone has done of any of my songs. I’ll give it five stars and a must hear.” Needless to say, Arena says he was “speechless and choked up” at Hagar’s endorsement. He and deBlieck are currently in the studio working on new music. “Dreams” was the second single released from Van Halen’s 1986 album 5150, the band’s first to feature Hagar as the lead vocalist and occasional rhythm guitarist; co-writing credits for the song include drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. Arena’s cover of “Dreams” is available to stream/purchase now.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)